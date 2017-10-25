POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Chinese Communist Party constitution ideology

Anyone who follows the Chinese government's announcements closely will tell you the devil lies in their small print. When the Chinese Communist Party made its historic decision to include President Ji Xinping's ideology in its constitution it also made a subtle, but an important shift in its rhetoric. It said that tackling inequality will be as important as economic growth. The move could affect some of the world's biggest companies and the livelihoods of millions of Chinese people. Adefemi Akinsanya reports and for more analysis, China strategist Andrew Leung joins us from Izmir, Turkey. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 25, 2017
