World Share

Money Talks: Catalan political leaders prepare to challenge Spanish Prime Minister

Catalonia’s political leaders are preparing a legal challenge for Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's decision to dissolve the Catalan government. Regional government spokesman Jordi Turull says appeals will be lodged in Spain's Constitutional and Supreme courts. Sarah Morice reports from Barcelona where uncertainty since the independence referendum earlier this month has taken a toll on the economy. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world