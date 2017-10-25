POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Is the Harvey Weinstein scandal a tipping point?
Roundtable: Is the Harvey Weinstein scandal a tipping point?
In the wrong hands, position and influence can be a very dangerous thing. Harvey Weinstein is accused of using his power to abuse and manipulate others and he's not the only one. What will it take to stop it? An inequality of power so great, victims are silenced, their abusers unpunished. The Harvey Weinstein scandal has brought many stories of systemic abuse to the fore. Some say it could be a tipping point in Hollywood and elsewhere. At the Roundtable was foreign affairs journalist, Rossalyn Warren; Academic and author of 'Women Vs Feminism: Why We All Need Liberating from the Gender Wars', Joanna Williams; And Heather Brunskell-Evans. She's an academic at King's College London and the co-founder of the feminist organisation FiLia. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.
October 25, 2017
