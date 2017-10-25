World Share

Roundtable: Is the Harvey Weinstein scandal a tipping point?

In the wrong hands, position and influence can be a very dangerous thing. Harvey Weinstein is accused of using his power to abuse and manipulate others and he's not the only one. What will it take to stop it? An inequality of power so great, victims are silenced, their abusers unpunished. The Harvey Weinstein scandal has brought many stories of systemic abuse to the fore. Some say it could be a tipping point in Hollywood and elsewhere. At the Roundtable was foreign affairs journalist, Rossalyn Warren; Academic and author of 'Women Vs Feminism: Why We All Need Liberating from the Gender Wars', Joanna Williams; And Heather Brunskell-Evans. She's an academic at King's College London and the co-founder of the feminist organisation FiLia.