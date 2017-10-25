LA police drones

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Los Angeles Police Department will start using drones on a scale never seen before in the United States. As part of a trial, for a one year, SWAT teams can authorise the use of the unmanned machines during standoffs and hostage takings. The chief of the LAPD says it'll keep his officers out of harm's way. But privacy advocates are warning this will begin a new era of surveillance.
October 25, 2017
