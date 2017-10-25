World Share

Marawi liberation, Raqqa after Daesh and LA police drones

Philippines president declares Marawi liberated. But are more insurgents gearing up for a fight? Also, why some people in Los Angeles believe policing by drone crosses a line. And we ask America's top commander in the fight against Daesh if the US committed war crimes when it helped clear the terror group out of Raqqa. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world