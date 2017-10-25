POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Afghans fight alongside regime forces for residency in Iran
Money Talks: Afghans fight alongside regime forces for residency in Iran
Thousands of Afghans are fighting alongside regime forces in Syria. But they are not fighting for political or religious reasons. Iran is offering them money and ten-year residency permits in return for fighting for its ally Stacey Staci Bivens reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 25, 2017
