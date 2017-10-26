World Share

Money Talks: Genetically modified corn now legal in Uganda

Monsanto's Roundup is designed to work with the genetically modified seed crops it sells to farmers. Experts argue about the pros and cons of GM crops. Uganda has passed a law that allows GM maize to be grown commercially. However Ugandans are divided about the change, not least because of its successful organic farms. The company sells more than 58 million dollars' worth of produce every year. Sean Oseku reports from Kampala.