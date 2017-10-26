World Share

Money Talks: Cerberus propose to take over Italy’s Alitalia

US private equity group Cerberus Capital placed a bid to take over Italy's bankrupt national carrier Alitalia. Cerberus says it is willing to invest up to $400 million to revive the airline. The company made the announcement a week after EasyJet and Ryanair submitted their buyout offers. Italian government has loaned the airline $900 million to keep it flying for another year. TRT World correspondent Joseph Hayat joins us on set, he is a pilot and commentator on aviation.