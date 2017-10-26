World Share

Catalan dream over

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy looks determined to trigger Article 155 of the constitution. The unprecedented step would take back powers from Catalonia, a decision Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont calls the worst attack on the region since General Franco's dictatorship. The threat to invoke Article 155 was issued after Catalonia voted for independence at the start of the month - a referendum the Constitutional Court ruled illegal. The EU and the rest of Spain backs Rajoy in this standoff. So where does that leave the Catalans? Has their push for statehood backfired?