Iraq’s Shia militias

Is Daesh on the verge of total defeat? US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson seems to think so. He says it's now time for some of those battling the terror group to go back home. And he's singled out Hashd al Shaabi, a coalition of some 40 militias, mostly funded and backed by Iran. They've been fighting Daesh alongside the US-backed forces of the Iraqi government. But Tillerson's remarks haven't gone down well with Baghdad, which calls the fighters the hope of the region. So what does the future hold for these fighters? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 26, 2017
