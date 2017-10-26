China’s new era

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Chinese President Xi Jinping has become China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, having enshrined his place in Chinese history. At the end of the Communist Party Congress, the delegates unanimously voted to incorporate what's known as "Xi Jinping Thought" into the constitution. And the Congress concluded with no obvious candidate to take over from Xi in the future. What does this all mean for the world's second largest economy? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 26, 2017
