World Share

Roundtable: Corbyn Leadership

Britain's Labour party is more popular than the governing Tories according to recent polls. But what about its leader? Is support for Jeremy Corbyn simply a reaction against the government? Could he be Prime Minister? A recent survey has shown that more voters are in tune with Labour than the Tories. But how much of Labour's rise is down to Jeremy Corbyn? A leader who many say, read the mood of the country and acted accordingly. Is he the person who should lead Britain? Is he too far left for the rest of his party to get behind him? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world