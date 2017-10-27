POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Opioid Crisis in US: Trump issues emergency declaration on crisis
Opioid Crisis in US: Trump issues emergency declaration on crisis
America's opioid crisis has been declared a "public health emergency" by President Donald Trump. With more than 33 thousand deaths in 2015, it's the main cause of accidental death in the US. The emergency declaration means more federal money will be put toward battling the epidemic. Ediz Tiyansan reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 27, 2017
