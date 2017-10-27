POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kenya Election: Presidential election rerun limbo divides voters
The electoral commission estimates voter turnout at 48 percent. Violence and an opposition boycott sharply reduced the number of people queuing to vote. At least 3 people have been killed in the unrest, which led authorities to suspended voting in four areas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 27, 2017
