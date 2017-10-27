POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Afghanistan’s deserting soldiers, Morocco protests and independence movements
52:05
World
As attacks continue in Afghanistan, soldiers are fleeing the army at record rates. Meanwhile, it’s been one year since a fishmonger’s death sparked protests across Morocco. Is the Kingdom suppressing dissent? And we ask best-selling author Parag Khanna why the world is seeing a wave of independence movements. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 27, 2017
