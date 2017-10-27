POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Digital poetry with poet Chrissy Williams
Digital poetry with poet Chrissy Williams
The discussion has been going on for some time: e-readers or physical books… Along the same lines, now there's now another debate: what has changed in poetry? The digital world we live in has brought some changes to the ancient literary style of work. To talk more, we are joined by poet Chrissy Williams in London. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 27, 2017
