What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Morocco’s year of unrest

It's one year since the gruesome death of a fishmonger sparked mass protests across Morocco. Now dozens of Berber activists and protesters from the northern Rif region are in jail. Is the Kingdom suppressing dissent? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world