What’s driving the desire for independence?
12:36
World
Catalans, Kurds, and Biafrans have been pushing for independence with renewed fervour in recent weeks. But what's behind this increasing demand for statehood? And what does money and globalisation have to do with it? We ask best-selling author Parag Khanna. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 27, 2017
