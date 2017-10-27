World Share

QPR face record fine: Interview with Ben Rumsby

English Championship club Queen's Park Rangers have been ordered to pay a world record fine of $53 million after breaching the English Football League's Financial Fair Play rules. The club and league have been involved in a three year court battle that saw the verdict upheld. So as it stands, the West London club is liable to pay-up. Beyond The Game is five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world