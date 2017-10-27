POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
QPR face record fine: Interview with Ben Rumsby
QPR face record fine: Interview with Ben Rumsby
English Championship club Queen's Park Rangers have been ordered to pay a world record fine of $53 million after breaching the English Football League's Financial Fair Play rules. The club and league have been involved in a three year court battle that saw the verdict upheld. So as it stands, the West London club is liable to pay-up.
October 27, 2017
