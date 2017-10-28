POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: UN blames Syrian regime for sarin gas attack
The War in Syria: UN blames Syrian regime for sarin gas attack
A UN joint investigation panel has found the Syrian regime was responsible for a deadly sarin gas attack on the town of Khan Shaykhun on April 4th this year. And in an exclusive story, TRT World's Sara Firth asked the residents what they make of the report's findings. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 28, 2017
