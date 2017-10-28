POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Catalan Crisis: Thousands celebrate in Barcelona after independence declaration
In Barcelona, massive crowds have spent the day rallying in support of Catalonia's independence. TRT World's Sarah Morice described the atmosphere on the streets of Barcelona on a historic night.They filled the streets in their thousands to celebrate, but as Sarah Morice reports, not everyone is thrilled about leaving Spain. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 28, 2017
