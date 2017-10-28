World Share

DRC Displaced: People flee violence between army and rebels

To the Democratic Republic of Congo now, where hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes to escape fighting between the army and rebels. The UN says the year-long conflict in the Kasai region has caused widespread destruction, enormous suffering and cost thousands of lives. Caitlin McGee has the details. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world