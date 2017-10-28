POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kenya Election: Voting in four areas delayed indefinitely
Kenya Election: Voting in four areas delayed indefinitely
Kenyans are waiting to find out whether a new President will be announced. That's despite only around 30 percent of people voting. Voting in several regions has been indefinitely delayed, after violence flared up during Thursday's repeat presidential poll. Nicole Johnston reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 28, 2017
