Catalan Crisis: Spain reacts to firing of Carles Puigdemont

The ousted Catalan president has promised to resist Madrid's takeover of Catalonia, calling for democratic opposition. Speaking for the first time since the Spanish government stripped the region of its autonomy, Carles Puigdemont pledged to continue building a free and independent country. Sarah Morice reports from Barcelona.