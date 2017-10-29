Protecting the Amazon: Waiapi tribe fear takeover of their home

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

They appear silently, seemingly from nowhere: a dozen figures, in bright red loincloths, blocking a dirt road. These are the Waiapi, an ancient tribe living in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, but now fearing invasion by international mining companies. Kerry Alexandra has this report.