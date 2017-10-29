POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Erdogan indicates potential operation in Afrin
The War in Syria: Erdogan indicates potential operation in Afrin
Turkey's military moved into Syria more than two weeks ago. Officials in Ankara say the operation is nearly complete. Sara Firth sent this report on what happens next, from the Turkey-Syria border.
October 29, 2017
