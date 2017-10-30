What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Money Talks: Venezuela’s ability to manage its debts

Venezuela makes a crucial multi-million dollar bond payment. But there are concerns over its ability to service its debts. Low oil prices, US sanctions and allegations of corruption have undermined Venezuela's cash flow. Analysis by Carlos de Sousa, Senior Economist at Oxford Economics. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world