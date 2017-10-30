October 30, 2017
02:25
02:25
Palestinian Village: Village near Jerusalem frozen in time
On Sunday, Israel delayed a vote to annex illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank. But as Kerry Alexandra reports there are other Palestinian lands that find themselves torn between the old and the new.
