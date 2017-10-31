World Share

Catalan Crisis: Prosecutor seeking charges for Catalan leaders

Catalonia's deposed president has fled to Belgium with five of his senior cabinet members. They left hours before Spain's prosecutor asked for charges of rebellion and sedition to be brought against them. The central government fired regional officals and imposed direct rule over the secessionist region. Sarah Morice reports from Barcelona.