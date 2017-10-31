World Share

Discovering treasures in antiques heaven of Istanbul

"When we look at antiques we often wonder about the stories behind them, about how they were made and who owned them. And it's that mystery which makes them so appealing. And here in Istanbul there is a place known for its record number of antique shops. And it's become a key destination for anyone interested in owning a piece of the past. Zeynep Gokce paid it a visit…"