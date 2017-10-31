POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Discovering treasures in antiques heaven of Istanbul
05:40
World
Discovering treasures in antiques heaven of Istanbul
“When we look at antiques we often wonder about the stories behind them, about how they were made and who owned them. And it's that mystery which makes them so appealing. And here in Istanbul there is a place known for its record number of antique shops. And it's become a key destination for anyone interested in owning a piece of the past. Zeynep Gokce paid it a visit…” Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 31, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?