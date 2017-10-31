POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Asian World Film Festival brings the best of Asia to Hollywood
02:46
World
Asian World Film Festival brings the best of Asia to Hollywood
To Los Angeles now, where Turkey's entry for the 2018 Academy Awards is being celebrated. The Asian World Film Festival is taking place to draw more attention to Asian films in Hollywood. And it's Turkey that's stealing the spotlight in the run-up to this year's awards season. Frances Read reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 31, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?