Indonesia’s tolerance test
Indonesia's tolerance test
The Indonesian parliament has approved a presidential decree to ban civil organisations deemed to go against the country's ideology. Known as Panchasilla, the theory is based on five principles, including national unity, social justice, and a belief in God. But the decree has been heavily criticised. Some argue it limits free speech, and allows authorities to silence dissent. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo has appointed a special envoy to promote religious harmony, at a time when critics say Indonesia's diversity and religious tolerance is under threat. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 31, 2017
