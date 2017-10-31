POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kenya’s election crisis, GCC collapse and Indonesia’s tolerance test
52:05
World
Kenya’s election crisis, GCC collapse and Indonesia’s tolerance test
Uhuru Kenyatta is declared President again. But across Kenya, protests and violence continue. Has the government's legitimacy been shaken? Meanwhile, Kuwait warns the Qatar crisis could spell the end of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Is the GCC on the verge of collapse? And is Indonesia facing a test of religious tolerance? Jakarta ban groups that don't follow the country's ideology. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 31, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?