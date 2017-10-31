World Share

Kenya’s election crisis, GCC collapse and Indonesia’s tolerance test

Uhuru Kenyatta is declared President again. But across Kenya, protests and violence continue. Has the government's legitimacy been shaken? Meanwhile, Kuwait warns the Qatar crisis could spell the end of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Is the GCC on the verge of collapse? And is Indonesia facing a test of religious tolerance? Jakarta ban groups that don't follow the country's ideology.