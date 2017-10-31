POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Powerboat Challenge: Record seekers descend on Lake Coniston
02:05
World
Powerboat Challenge: Record seekers descend on Lake Coniston
Some of the world's fastest powerboats are in the English Lake District this week in pursuit of new records. The desire to be the fastest ever on water has cost many lives in the past. It's 50 years since the legendary Donald Campbell lost HIS life in the famous boat Bluebird on Lake Coniston. Chris Skudder is there. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 31, 2017
