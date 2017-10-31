World Share

Powerboat Challenge: Record seekers descend on Lake Coniston

Some of the world's fastest powerboats are in the English Lake District this week in pursuit of new records. The desire to be the fastest ever on water has cost many lives in the past. It's 50 years since the legendary Donald Campbell lost HIS life in the famous boat Bluebird on Lake Coniston. Chris Skudder is there.