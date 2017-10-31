World Share

Haunting Profits: US haunted house industry makes $300M per year

In the US, Halloween continues to scare up some big sales. The National Retail Federation is predicting people will splurge a record breaking 9-point-1 billion dollars this year, on everything from costumes to candy. And it's all being fuelled by some frightfully cool technology, as Jade Barker reports.