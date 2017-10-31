World Share

Kabul Attack: Suicide bomber hits near Australian embassy

At least ten people are dead and more than twenty injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up in Kabul. Nearby hospitals are overwhelmed trying to help the injured.The number of casualties is expected to rise. And as Nafisa Latic reports DAESH says it's behind the attack.