Kabul Attack: Suicide bomber hits near Australian embassy
01:37
World
Kabul Attack: Suicide bomber hits near Australian embassy
At least ten people are dead and more than twenty injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up in Kabul. Nearby hospitals are overwhelmed trying to help the injured.The number of casualties is expected to rise. And as Nafisa Latic reports DAESH says it's behind the attack. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 31, 2017
