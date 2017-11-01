World Share

New York City Attack: Eight people killed and 11 seriously injured

At least eight people were killed and 12 injured after a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Centre memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun. Uzbekistan now says it's looking into reports that the suspect was a citizen of the central Asian nation. That's according to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry. Frank Ucciardo reports from New York.