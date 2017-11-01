POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
France Controversial Law: Parliament passes anti-terror legislation
France Controversial Law: Parliament passes anti-terror legislation
France has been in a state of emergency since terror attacks in Paris two years ago. On Wednesday, those anti-terrorism measures will be replaced by new permanent legislation. The law gives police sweeping new powers to make arrests, close down mosques and restrict the movement of suspects. But some people are concerned that security is coming at too high a cost. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
November 1, 2017
