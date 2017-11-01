POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Czech and Turkish curators team up for a unique show
04:25
World
Czech and Turkish curators team up for a unique show
Curators from Turkey and the Czech Republic have teamed up to mount exhibitions in Ankara highlighting how very different art forms can come together to create something completely new. Our Gokcen Ardic went to take a look at this unique merging of traditional calligraphy, Bohemian crystals and abstract oil paintings. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 1, 2017
