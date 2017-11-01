World Share

US States against BDS

Wisconsin's governor has ordered his state to stop doing business with companies that support the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement – a strategy that aims to pressure the Israeli government to comply with international law. Wisconsin now joins 23 other states that have signed similar legislation. We ask whether states should penalise companies for their politics?