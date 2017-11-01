POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Shutting down Manus, banning support for BDS, and Zambia’s democracy under threat​
52:05
World
Australia shut down the notorious Manus Island detention centre, but hundreds of refugees say they have nowhere else to go. Meanwhile, another US state refuses to do business with firms that boycott Israel. And we speak to Zambia's opposition leader about being arrested, and the future of his country's democracy. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 1, 2017
