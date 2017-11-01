What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Shutting down Manus, banning support for BDS, and Zambia’s democracy under threat​

Australia shut down the notorious Manus Island detention centre, but hundreds of refugees say they have nowhere else to go. Meanwhile, another US state refuses to do business with firms that boycott Israel. And we speak to Zambia's opposition leader about being arrested, and the future of his country's democracy. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world