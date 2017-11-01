POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Refugee Crisis: 300 people picked up by Libyan coastguards
Refugee Crisis: 300 people picked up by Libyan coastguards
Nearly three hundred people from sub-Saharan Africa have been rescued off the Libyan coast. The country's western shoreline is the main departure point for people trying to cross the Mediterranean to get into Europe. Kerry Alexandra reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 1, 2017
