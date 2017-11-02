POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Day of the Dead: Mexican families remember deceased relatives
02:08
World
In Mexico, families are joining together to remember their deceased relatives. Thursday is the last of their Day of the Dead ceremonies, and as Alasdair Baverstock reports, for many it is a chance to reconnect not only with their deceased loved ones, but also Mexico's culture. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 2, 2017
