Day of the Dead: Mexican families remember deceased relatives

In Mexico, families are joining together to remember their deceased relatives. Thursday is the last of their Day of the Dead ceremonies, and as Alasdair Baverstock reports, for many it is a chance to reconnect not only with their deceased loved ones, but also Mexico's culture.