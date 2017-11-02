POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Migrants in Libya: Dangers at sea force some to make home in Libya
01:57
World
Over the last three years, the International Organization of Migration estimates more than 13 thousand people have died at sea in the Mediterranean on their way to Europe. Many crossing from Libya. But as Yasin Eken reports, some of those who end up in North Africa but then decide to go any further is too dangerous. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 2, 2017
