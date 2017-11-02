POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump’s Russia connection
09:05
World
Trump’s Russia connection
George Papadopoulos, a former Trump foreign policy adviser, admitted he lied to the FBI when he denied meeting Kremlin-linked officials, to secure incriminating information about Hillary Clinton. Add to that, the president's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and his long-term associate Rick Gates, who face indictments for conspiracy and money laundering. But Trump has hit back, calling Papodopoulos nothing but a lying, low-level aide. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 2, 2017
