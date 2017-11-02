World Share

Money Talks: Japans Major problem Karoshi Kills workers

Now we all have to work for a living but Japan's notoriously tough work culture is killing hundreds of people every year. A new report on the phenomenon known as 'karoshi' says many others sink into depression. Joel Labi reports, victims' families feel there are no good solutions on the table.