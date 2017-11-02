World Share

Exploring Sevdah music of the Balkans with Damir Imamovic and Amira Medunjanin

Respected Bosnian Sevdah musician Damir Imamovic has been performing this last week at Istanbul's Pera Museum. Sevdah music has been a part of the cultural fabric of the Balkans for centuries. So we sent our Joseph Hayat to explore its modern day significance, and find out how young people these days are relating to it. We also talked to Amira Medunjanin, one of the most respected female Sevdah performers, to find out more about her passion for this traditional folk music, and how she found her own unique style as an artist.