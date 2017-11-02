POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Exploring Sevdah music of the Balkans with Damir Imamovic and Amira Medunjanin
07:22
World
Exploring Sevdah music of the Balkans with Damir Imamovic and Amira Medunjanin
Respected Bosnian Sevdah musician Damir Imamovic has been performing this last week at Istanbul's Pera Museum. Sevdah music has been a part of the cultural fabric of the Balkans for centuries. So we sent our Joseph Hayat to explore its modern day significance, and find out how young people these days are relating to it. We also talked to Amira Medunjanin, one of the most respected female Sevdah performers, to find out more about her passion for this traditional folk music, and how she found her own unique style as an artist. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 2, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?