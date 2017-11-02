POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bad Moms return in time for Christmas
Released last year, 'Bad Moms' told the comedic story of three under-appreciated and over-burdened women who ditch their responsibilities in search of some fun. The rowdy group is back, and this time they're turning their attention to the traditionally crazed holiday season in 'A Bad Moms Christmas.'
November 2, 2017
