'Impressionists in London, French Artists in Exile' at Tate Britain
02:46
World
'Impressionists in London, French Artists in Exile' at Tate Britain
Christmas is still a few months away, but in the meantime anyone who happens to be in London, England might want to check out the Tate Britain gallery. It's hosting an exhibition focusing on the work of exiled French artists during the Franco-Prussian War. The impressionists who sought refuge in London, painted many of the city's 19th century. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 2, 2017
