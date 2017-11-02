What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Money Talks: President Trumps campaign manager charged over money laundering

The investigation into Russia's alleged involvement in 2016 US presidential election has taken a new twist and it includes allegations of money laundering amounting to tens of millions of dollars. Analysis by TRT World editor at large Craig Copetas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world